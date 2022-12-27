Unemployed man in Kuching fined RM3,500 for stealing electrical wires

KUCHING (Dec 27): An unemployed man was fined RM3,500 in default five months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today for stealing electrical wires at a construction site recently.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Roy Carin, 26, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Roy had committed the offence at a construction site in Jalan Pine Square, Batu Kawa at 3.20pm on Dec 26.

According to the facts of the case, a security guard who was on duty, witnessed Roy cutting and stealing electrical wires at the construction site.

As Roy was leaving the area, the security guard and his colleagues apprehended and surrendered him to the police.

Among the items confiscated were a wire cutter and 32 units of electrical wires belonging to a construction company.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case while the Roy was unrepresented by a legal counsel.