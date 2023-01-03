Nanta seeks JKR’s clarification over delays in Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project

KUCHING (Jan 3): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has sought clarification from Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) on the claimed delay in the construction of the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project, even though the project is not under his ministry’s purview.

He said it is worth noting that the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project is under the purview of the state government and managed by the Sarawak JKR, but as Works Minister he assured that the wellbeing and safety of the road users had always been the ministry’s top priority.

“Although the project is not under the supervision of Federal’s Ministry of Works and JKR, I have sought clarification from Sarawak JKR on the issue and I have been made to understand that the construction works in the area had been temporarily stopped during the recent Christmas and New Year holiday.

“This is to facilitate and allow road users in the area to use the route without having to deal with traffic congestion, caused by the construction works of the road,” he explained in a post on his official Facebook page today.

In his posting, he also said that a new contractor had been appointed in September last year and construction works were currently being carried out according to schedule, hence the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project is expected to be completed by the middle of this year.

He also said that he was informed that Sarawak JKR would issue a comprehensive explanation to the media on the current update of the project.

“I would like to thank all parties including Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen for his concern in highlighting this issue. I believe all parties involved are doing their best to ensure better traffic flow, as well as reducing roadside hazards for the benefit of the public, especially road users,” he said.

Nanta was replying to Chong’s statement which was published in The Borneo Post yesterday in which Chong claimed that the delay in the construction work of the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project had caused inconvenience to road users, due to the traffic congestion in the affected area.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP, had also claimed in his statement that poor selection of contractor had caused the delay in the completion of the project.