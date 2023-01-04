Sabah, Sarawak get final say in projects worth less than RM50 mln, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 4): The Finance Ministry has agreed for projects worth RM50 million and below to be handed over to Sabah and Sarawak for direct management.

These were among the matters discussed and agreed to by the government as part of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“There were a few projects that were delayed, and although there is Sabah and Sarawak JKR (Public Works Department), but because most of the final decisions were always made in Putrajaya, a lot of allocations, despite being big allocations, were not fulfilled due to the (state) administration having to refer to the federal level.

“So we have decided that whichever project is RM50 million and below be handed over to Sabah and Sarawak for execution following existing laws, and decisions can be made by Kuching or Kota Kinabalu without delay due to old rules,” Anwar told reporters during a press conference after the post-Cabinet meeting held earlier today.

On the progress of the Pan-Borneo Highway, Anwar said the government has agreed to expedite and approve the additional allocation needed for the project’s Sabah phase. – Malay Mail

