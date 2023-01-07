Club welcomes participants for ‘Sape Sarawak’ competition

MIRI (Jan 7): The Uma Akeh Youth Club (Kebuma) welcomes Sarawakians interested in honing their musical talents to join the ‘Sape Sarawak’ competition.

Its chairman Spanski Steven said the competition is organised by Kebuma and supported by the Sarawak Arts Council as well as Sape Movement and Sarawak Focus.

“The competition is scheduled to be held on Feb 11 at Bintang Megamall Miri and is an initiative to promote and highlight sape music in Sarawak,” he said.

Spanski pointed out that the club believes in the importance of nurturing youths to be in touch with the traditional instrument.

Thus, he hopes the competition will discover rising talents to continue upholding the sape and encourage the growth of the sape community in Sarawak.

On the competition, Spanski said there are two categories – the under-25-years-old and open category.

“Participants will compete by playing traditional sape songs and they will be judged before a winner is decided on.

“The competition offers attractive cash prize, with RM1,000 for the winner followed by RM500 (runner-up), RM300 (second runner-up) and RM100 as consolation prize,” he said.

Those interested are urged to register before the closing date on Jan 20.

For more information, visit the competition website or their Instagram or Facebook at sapetimes.