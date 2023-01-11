Have ideas of local tech to go further, Abg Jo tells young grads

KUCHING (Jan 11): Young graduates must always have ideas of the local technology so as not to be left behind even though they have a degree.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that having fresh ideas means that graduates have to keep abreast with current situations and technology.

“If you have the degree but is not applicable to the changing environment, you become unemployed graduates. This is the dilemma you are facing. People in the villages will complain that their children could not get jobs after completing their university studies and this will reflect badly on Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” he said at the 7th Convocation of the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) here today.

“We have to keep pace with the changing times. Leaders too have to change their outlook and the formulation of policies,” he added.

He added that having a good idea flow would add value to Sarawak’s resources, which is the concept behind the transformation of the state’s economy, in which graduates and Sarawakians in general have roles to play.

He said although Sarawak is rich in resources, they (resources) cannot think and it’s up to the people to innovate and explore new ideas on how to give maximum benefit to the individuals, community and country.

He cited the concept of ideas flow by two researchers in Stanford University – Jeremy Utley and Perry Klebahn – that disruption and innovation are something abnormal.

“Ideas are important, which is why Centex wants to produce graduates with their own ingenious ideas.

“No two individuals have common ideas. One individual can have his own way to digest and produce his own ideas.

“This is what the research undertaken by Stanford University that created Bill Gates (Microsoft) and Mark Zuckerberg (Meta),” said Abang Johari.

This has resulted in Centexs’ launch of Precision Farming at the same event.

“Precision farming is identifying technology for farmers. They (Centexs) have a lab, an open field, but they have to study the economics of it. Whether the economy can sustain the production of food also bring about certain margin. To build greenhouses need millions, whether you can produce your tomato or chilli to cover the investment of millions.”

“Meaning, there has to be a point of reference. So I have suggested that to them to form a company using technology to produce food in order to mitigate food security and that Sarawak produce food for the world and not only for Sarawak.

“It is a challenge, but definitely Centexs and the people involved can do it,” he said.