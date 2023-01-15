Kuching shuttlers dominate junior circuit finale

KUCHING (Jan 15): Kuching shuttlers grabbed a major share of the spoils at the Grand Finals of the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) Sarawak Junior Badminton Circuit which ended at the Petra Jaya Multipurpose Stadium today.

Kuching swept the Boys U15 and Girls U15 titles and Boys U11 title out of the six categories.

Tournament top seed Leong Ming Kai lived up to his status by overcoming fellow Kuchingnite Benjamin Griffin 17-21, 21-9, 21-12 in the Boys U15 final.

Third was Muhammad Ikhwanul Hakimi also from Kuching who defeated David Ling of Bintulu 15-13, 15-14 in the placings playoff.

Sharon Vong Shan Shan completed Kuching’s domination in the U15 category after outlasting younger sister Sally Vong Xuan Xuan 19-21, 21-8, 21-16 in the final.

Dayang Rozina Japar of Limbang beat Nuraina Batrisya of Kuching 12-15, 15-7, 15-8 to finish third.

Kuching’s other win came through Darrick Ong who outplayed Dominic Eu of Sibu 21-13, 21-13 in the Boys U11 final while the third place went to Muhammad Irfan Rifqy Harman who defeated fellow Kuchingnite Gabriel Griffin 15-14, 15-14 in the playoff.

Meanwhile, Miri’s Jing Xin Lim bagged the Girls U13 title with a 21-15, 21-17 victory over Aerorricka Advangle of Kuching.

Third place was won by Eunike Griffin of Kuching who overcame Elysia Yu Xuan Tong of Sibu 15-10, 15-10.

Samantha Kong captured Sibu’s only title when she beat Aizlea Izzara Kamarulzamanai 17-21, 21-18 and 21-18 in the Girls U13 final.

Audryna Minda of Mukah beat Vivian Lee Fong Xian of Bintulu 15-14, 15-8 for third spot.

Noel Liew became the Boys U13 champion overcoming Su Lee Yun of Sarikei 23-21, 21-9 in the final. Third placing went to Wyn Yi Ze Ong of Kuching who came from behind to defeat Jabez Hannye of Samarahan 11-15, 15-5, 15-6.

Newly appointed SSC chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan gave away the prizes.

Also present was Kuching Badminton Association (KBA) president Dr Ong Kong Swee.

A total of 72 players from Limbang, Bintulu, Spaoh, Mukah, Sibu, Miri, Sarikei, Samarahan and Kuching took part in the grand finals organised by SSC and managed by KBA.