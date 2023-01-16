MMEA detains tugboat, crew members near Kuala Baram

MIRI (Jan 16): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) here detained a tugboat yesterday for allegedly failing to comply with the Merchant Shipping Ordinance.

MMEA Miri director Mohd Shafie Paing, in a statement, said the tugboat was detained at approximately 3.32 nautical miles southwest of Kuala Baram at 5.40pm.

“The tugboat was detained during an inspection conducted for allegedly failing to provide documents to report the change of its helmsman to port officer,” he added.

Mohd Shafie said eight crew members, who consisted of seven Indonesians and an Indian aged between 23 and 38, were also detained.

“The crew members and the tugboat were taken to Maritime Vessel Detention Centre in Pulau Melayu for further investigation,” he added.

He said the case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 which carries a fine up to RM1,000, upon conviction.

Mohd Shafie advised all members of the maritime community here who come across any maritime offences, suspicious activities, crime, or emergency situation at sea to contact MMEA directly.

The Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre can be reached at 085-434055 or Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999 around the clock.