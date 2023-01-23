CNY: Kakus rep visits open houses in Tatau

TATAU (Jan 23): Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department, Datuk John Sikie Tayai, yesterday paid Chinese New Year (CNY) visits to several houses of the Chinese community in Pekan Tatau.

Among members of his entourage were his wife Datin Melia Gelen, Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol, Tatau District officer Jabang Juntan, Tatau District Administrative officers Calvin Ligong and Winnie Dian, Pemanca Gerosen Jubin and Penghulu Lim Tcia Hong.

The entourage made their first stop at Penghulu Lim Tcia Hong and Kapitan Chin Kim Hee houses.

“The visits were not only during CNY celebration but also during Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya.

“We have a diverse ethnics and cultural background in Tatau, we can live together harmoniously.

“This morning we have friends from the Malays, Ibans, Punans and Orang Ulus joining us during the CNY visits,” he said.

The Kakus assemblyman said even though with different religions and races, the people in Sarawak respected each other’s beliefs.

Sikie said the CNY visit is one way to promote understanding and unity among the people and it should be continued.