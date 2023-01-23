Reduce burden of restaurant operators, not make their life harder, says Ismail Sabri following call to boycott unscrupulous eateries

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 23): Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that asking people to “boycott” restaurants with high prices will not ultimately help the public.

Seemingly responding to a statement by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli on Saturday, Ismail Sabri said that the government should not be making statements that make the lives of restaurant owners harder.

“The government should make sure that the prices of raw materials come down to help restaurants make their prices cheaper,” he told reporters at the Chinese New year celebration in Wisma MCA here yesterday.

He added that the government should not be washing its hand off the issue of high prices at restaurants.

On Saturday, Rafizi denounced the attitude of certain restaurant and food stall operators who still refuse to lower their prices despite the falling cost of raw ingredients.

He added that the public should avoid going to restaurants that maintain these supposed higher prices.

He also said that consumers should take proactive action in influencing the prices of businesses, instead of leaving it all up to the politicians. – Malay Mail