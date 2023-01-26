Three men fined RM2,500 each for gambling in public places

MIRI (Jan 26): A magistrates’ court here yesterday fined three men RM2,500 each in default one month in prison for gambling in public places.

Liew Kung Vui, 37, from Jalan Kuching-Serian; Benard Christopher Kapok, 50, from Sarikei and Azim Zuefayrie Abdullah, 46,from Long Bedian, Baram pleaded guilty before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi to charges framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 (Act 289).

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of case, the three men were found gambling in public.

Further inspection of their mobile phones also found that they displayed online gambling applications.

Liew is alleged to have committed the offence at 5.25pm by the roadside of Jalan Raja here and Benard is alleged to have committed the offence at 4.35pm on Jan 21 at a table in front of Pelita Commercial Centre here while Azim is alleged to have committed the offence at 1pm on Jan 8 at the roadside of Jalan Lusut 5A, Lambir.

The charges were read separately to the three men.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted in all three cases.