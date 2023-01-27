Tiong: Sibu’s flood woes biggest challenge to local tourism

SIBU (Jan 27): Flooding problem is the biggest challenge in promoting Sibu’s tourism industry, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman, said flooding issues in Sibu may cause the decline in the number of visits from tourists or tourism operators which would affect the local tourism industry.

“It is, therefore, most important to solve the flooding problems in Sibu and once the flooding problem in Sibu is solved, the state’s tourism will improve and be integrated with Malaysia’s tourism and arts industry,” he said.

“The riverbed surveying on the Rejang and Igan rivers which is in progress is conducted in order to obtain the required data to carry out the dredging project and plan an effective flood control programme.

“This must be done to cope with the sudden surge in water volume and to allow for smooth drainage of waters brought on by unpredictable weather patterns caused by climate change,” he said.

“As far as I know, Deputy Premier of Sarawak and Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian will lead a delegation overseas to gain insights into effective improvement of drainage systems,” he noted.

“The state and federal governments have also reached a consensus after the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Action Implementation Meeting in Kuching on Jan 20 to resolve issues important to Sarawak and to implement them in stages.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is also committed to promoting local tourism by identifying suitable tourist attractions and improving them.

Tiong, also the Bintulu MP, said this at the Chinese New Year gathering organised by United Chinese Association Sibu which was graced by the Head of State Tun Taib and wife Toh Puan Sri Ragad Kurdi Taib here Wednesday night.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Welfare Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah represented Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the event attended by some 2,000 people.

Tiong lauded UCA Sibu’s pivotal role as a representative of the Chinese community, in forging unity and improving the welfare and well-being of the people.

“They ensure that the rights and interests of the local Chinese community are not side lined in the stream of national development, to which it is a foundation and the bedrock of the Sibu Chinese community.

“We can see that the association and its members have been putting forth constructive and beneficial opinions and feedback in various matters of politics, economy development, culture, education and so forth,” Tiong said.

Meanwhile, UCA Sibu president Lau Ing Siong who also spoke at the event highlighted some major issues which include the needs for proper housing for rural-urban migrants who are renting houses in the town area; traffic congestions; issues on infrastructure and economic development; and also the brain-drain issue.

“The society is changing; UCA Sibu is no longer merely a group that protects the rights and interests of the Chinese community but has now served Sibu society as a whole, regardless of race,” he said.

“We will do more to promote national harmony and unity and we will work hard to build a better Sibu,” said Lau, adding that the association is looking forward to the implementation of Sibu Urban Renewal Plan which will involve nearly 500 acres of area under Bukit Assek state constituency.

Also present at the event were Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Alice Lau; Senator Robert Lau; Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Michael Tiang; Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng; Sibu MP Oscar Ling; Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau; Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting and organising chairman Hii Yik Ping.