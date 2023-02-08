Certified World Rugby Union ref officiates at Kuching memorial tourney

KUCHING (Feb 8): World Rugby Union certified referee Joe Brown officiated during the Frank Gaffney & Ian Nash Cup rugby tournament at the Song Kheng Hai Rugby Ground here recently.

He said it was a good way to get the new rugby season going in Kuching.

Brown, who is with Buxton Rugby Club in Derbyshire near Manchester, first came here as referee for the memorial event in 2018.

He said it was always a pleasure to referee for the tournament held annually by Kuching Rugby Football Club (KRFC) in memory of two legends.

“I really enjoyed coming here to referee for different teams after having refereed for more than 70 games back in England.

“It is an honour to referee for the Frank Gaffney & Ian Nash Cup and two legends had provided a long legacy for Kuching rugby and it is this legacy that passionate people like Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU) president Richard Song Swee Jin, Kuching Rugby Football Club (KRFC) president Ahmad Yusop Shah Mokshen, and the players take it on themselves to keep the sport going,” he told The Borneo Post.

Brown, who has refereed matches for amateurs, adults, and school tournaments, said he was impressed with the encouraging development of school rugby and ‘Get Into Rugby’ development programmes here.

“I have also previously refereed for the army camp, universities, polytechnic schools, and SMK SHOAW,” he added.