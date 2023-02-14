National debt, earthquake aid among Dewan Rakyat sitting’s focus today

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): The latest national debt position, Malaysia’s assistance to the Turkish and Syrian governments following the earthquake and corruption cases are among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Based on the Order Paper available on the Parliament website, these questions will be answered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Minister’s Question Time.

On the matter of national debt raised by Wong Kah Woh (PH-Taiping), he will also ask the prime minister to state the cause of the increase every year and the government’s efforts to resolve the issue.

Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (PN-Kuala Kangsar) who will ask about the recent earthquake will also seek to know the details of the entire deployment of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance Team (SMART) throughout their assignment in the disaster areas.

Meanwhile, Lo Su Fui (GRS-Tawau), who will ask about corruption investigations, will also request that the prime minister to state improvement strategies and the government’s main focus through the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to ensure the investigation of corruption cases brings about a significant impact.

For the Questions with Oral Answers session, Zahir Hassan (PH-Wangsa Maju) will ask the Communications and Digital Minister to state the ministry’s short-, medium-, and long-term policy towards applications such as TikTok, that have its benefits but have been misused to the extent that it can influence the minds of Malaysians and also affect the country’s unity.

Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) will ask the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister to state the initiatives drawn up under the National Cost of Living Action Council (NACCOL) and the ministry’s short, medium and long-term plan to deal with the burden of high costs of living by taking into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A motion of thanks on the royal address will also be tabled, which will witness MPs taking part in debating the motion.

The Dewan Rakyat will convene for 29 days till March 30. — Bernama