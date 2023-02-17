Man in Indonesia allegedly murders fiancee after she accused him of cheating on her with a cow

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 17): A 44-year-old man from East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia couldn’t control his temper when his fiancée accused him of cheating on her with livestock.

The man was recently arrested by police for abusing and allegedly murdering his fiancée.

Quoting Ende crime unit chief Yance Kadiaman, local media reported that the suspect admitted to abusing his 35-year-old fiancée on two occasions.

The first assault occurred on February 4 when he attacked her with his bare hands, and on another occasion, he hit her with a wrench on February 7 which led to her death the next day at the hospital.

The police said the initial investigation showed that the suspect abused the victim after the deceased fiancée accused him of having an affair with livestock such as cows.

The suspect may face 15 years’ imprisonment under Indonesian law if proven guilty of murder. – Malay Mail