Stampin GE15 candidate Lue quits PBK

KUCHING (Feb 17): Lue Cheng Hing, who was Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) candidate for Stampin in the 15th General Election (GE15) has quit the party.

In a statement today, he said his withdrawal from PBK was made after realising that the party was no longer a suitable platform for his political career.

Lue thanked all his supporters who had supported him during the last state and general elections.

Citing on the last incident of the arrest and detention of PBK leaders during the election campaign period for speaking out loud against Islamisation in Sarawak, Lue said this has proven that many Sarawakians are aware of their legitimate rights.

“Many Sarawakians are now aware of their legitimate rights, and what belongs to Sarawak must be returned to Sarawak under the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963),” he said.

Lue pointed out that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had agreed to fulfill promises in MA63, and said Sarawakians should therefore take this opportunity to pursue and restore lost rights under MA63, especially on education and health care.

“I wish to tell Sarawakians to continue to pressure GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) on these issues.

“Regarding my future plans, which many might ask, I wish to inform you that I will still care for the welfare and rights of Sarawak,” said Lue.