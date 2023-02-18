Entries for Bunny Autism Run 2023 now open, flag-off set for April 30 at MBKS

KUCHING (Feb 18): Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) is now accepting entries for the ‘Bunny Autism Run 2023’, set for flag-off this April 30 at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) building.

According to KAA secretary Duane Reggie, this annual charity run will return after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The last edition was held in 2020, which involved 3,000 participants.

Duane, also the event’s organising committee chairman, said for this year, the association was hoping to sign up more runners.

Divided into 5km and 3km routes, the run’s flag-off time is scheduled at 6.30am.

“The theme this time around is ‘pink bunny’, chosen specifically to coincide with the ‘Year of the Rabbit’ in the Chinese lunar calendar.

“As such, we encourage everyone to participate in this year’s run and be in the crowd of pink,” he said during a press conference here yesterday.

Participants can choose from four categories: Category A (Medal + Tee + Bib) at RM50 per person; Category B (Tee + Bib only) at RM35 per person; Category C (Medal + Bib only) at RM30 per person; and Category D (Bib only) at RM15 per person.

“Those who do not wish to participate but would want to become sponsors, they can do so by sponsoring other participants.

According to Duane, so far his side has registered ‘a few hundreds of runners’.

“We are also inviting corporations, private sector, government agencies and government-linked companies, teachers and students, as well as private and public institutions of higher learning to participate in this charity run, which will also involve 150 children from the KAA.

“We want to promote sports to the autistic children and get them to be involved.

“For this run, every individual with autism will be accompanied by their parents or family members.

“We invite families caring for individuals with autism to join this run,” he said.

In a related subject, Duane said the KAA would be holding a series of roadshows at The Spring Shopping Mall here every weekend, from today until March 26.

A booth would be set up at the roadshow venue where those interested could register for the ‘Bunny Autism Run 2023’.

On the objective of this charity run, Duane said it would serve as a prelude to the ‘Autism Awareness Month’, which is April.

“Another objective is to help KAA fund its operations at the KAA Centre (at Taman Desa Wira) here and also for our new building, to be constructed next to the existing centre.

“We need more funds for this project, to help supplement the government grant that has been channelled to KAA.”

It is informed that among the facilities set for the new three-storey KAA building would include a café, a laundry area, KAA-run shop and an art gallery.

“With such facilities, we should be better able to teach our autistic children many life skills.

“This is what we want in our autistic children – for them to be independent, and to be able to survive in this world on their own,” said Duane.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is expected to officiate at the ‘Bunny Autism Run 2023’.