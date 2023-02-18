Sarawak Premier receives courtesy calls from state Syariah Judiciary, Unimas

KUCHING (Feb 18): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received two courtesy visits at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya yesterday.

The first was from the Sarawak Syariah Judiciary led by Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, which was to discuss matters relating to strengthening the syariah institution in Sarawak.

The second was from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) led by Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, which was to inform and invite Abang Johari to launch the International Conference On Waqf And Endowment 2023 to be held at Waterfront Hotel on Mar 16-17.