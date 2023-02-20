Children, adolescents at risk of mental health disorders, says Dr Zaliha

JOHOR BAHRU (Feb 20): Children and adolescents have been identified as the groups that are at risk of mental health disorders, but the issue is not getting the attention it deserves, says Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the transition from childhood to adulthood is the most critical phase in the process of physical change, cognitive maturity and emotional management and they have the tendency to feel confused and left out when they fail to adapt to social environments.

“Based on clinical observations, most teenage patients who come to clinics have started to harm themselves to release the emotional stress they are experiencing.

“This causes them to feel ashamed, an inconvenience (to others) and incompetent. They are stuck in their problems and do not have enough knowledge to solve them,” she said during the opening ceremony of the Child and Adolescent psychiatric ward at Permai Hospital here, yesterday.

She said the perception that mental health issues can only happen to adults also causes issues involving children’s mental health are being overlooked.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that 10 to 20 per cent of children and teens around the world experienced mental health disorders while 50 per cent of serious mental health problems are established by age 14,” said Dr Zaliha.

She said based on research, trauma can affect a person’s genes and can be passed on to subsequent generations.

“Therefore, I appeal to everyone, especially parents to be more sensitive to the factors that can traumatise children.

“All quarters should help in providing a harmonious and healthy environment for the emotional growth of children and teens such as increasing parenting knowledge,” she added.

She also urged healthcare personnel to equip themselves with the knowledge of Psychological First Aid to help children and adolescents in the event of a tragedy in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said the psychiatric ward for children and adolescents at Permai Hospital’s Iris Complex, which is the first of its kind in Malaysia, started its operations last month. – Bernama