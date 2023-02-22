Don’t miss SBC’s ‘Bats of Sarawak’ webinar this Friday

KUCHING (Feb 22): Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) will be hosting a webinar titled ‘Bats of Sarawak’ this Friday (Feb 24).

The webinar, which is part of SBC’s series of public awareness talks, will be delivered by Assoc Prof Dr Faisal Ali Anwarali Khan, a lecturer from the Animal Resource Science and Management Programme, Faculty of Resource Science and Technology, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.

The session will provide an overview on the diversity of bats and particularly highlighting its importance in ecosystem.

In addition, Faisal Ali will share interesting findings about bats from Sarawak.

The lecturer has authored more than 80 publications in various journals, proceedings, books, and articles. He obtained his PhD in Zoology at Texas Tech University.

Grab the opportunity to get first-hand insights from an expert and register via https://bit.ly/3KfasS8 to secure seats at SBC or alternatively watch the webinar via Zoom by registering at https://bit.ly/3S9SjXU.

For more information and inquiries on the webinar, contact Nurulliza Murtadza (013-7049298) or Ivana Eve Phiong (010-9626583).