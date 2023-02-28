Calvin Ligong Bujang to assume duties as acting Bukit Mabong district officer on March 1

TATAU (Feb 28): Calvin Ligong Bujang @ Endawie will officially assume his duties as acting Bukit Mabong district officer on March 1.

The 36-year-old handed over his duties as assistant Tatau district officer to Tatau District administrative officer Winnie Dian yesterday.

The ceremony was witnessed by Tatau District officer Jabang Juntan and Pemanca Gerosen Jubin.

“Congratulations on the responsibility and trust that has been given by the state government to lead a new district.

“His transfer is a necessity considering that he has the ability, skills and knowledge to manage a new district,” said Jabang.

According to him, the existence of a new district has various challenges especially in terms of population, infrastructure development, telecommunications and other constraints.

Nevertheless, he believed that Calvin has the advantage, since he has served in Bukit Mabong earlier, which would be easier for him to carry out his duties effectively.

“Prove our ability in the eyes of the community that we can carry out our duties well, to the staff in Tatau District Office, Calvin can become an example for his full dedication in carrying out his duties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Calvin expressed his gratitude for the cooperation given throughout his tenure at the Tatau District Office.

He joined the Sarawak State Public Service in 2013, where his first placement was as an administrative officer at the Belaga District Office.

When Bukit Mabong District was created he moved from Belaga District to Bukit Mabong District in 2015. In August 2018 Calvin was transferred to Tatau District Office until February 28, 2023.

“I had a unique and challenging experience working in a newly created district at that time and this became an important experience for me,” he said.

For the record, Calvin also represented the Bintulu Divisional Administration in the KIK Competition where his team successfully brought the Digital Innovation Award in conjunction with SCICA in 2020.

Pemanca Gerosen Jubin on the other hand thanked Calvin for his excellent job while serving in Tatau and for all his support and guidance to Tatau District community leaders.