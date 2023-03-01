Sabah, Sarawak MPs want govt to resolve local issues

KUALA LUMPUR (March 1): Sabah and Sarawak issues, especially those concerning development, education, health, and accessibility were among the matters raised by the MPs of the two states in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Datuk Wetrom Bahanda (KDM-Kota Marudu) said the Federal Government should take drastic and appropriate measures to bridge the gap between Sabah and other states in terms of the provision of basic facilities such as electricity and water supply, as well as road networks.

He said this was especially important in the poorer districts as these facilities could help improve the economy of the locals as well as attract investors to the state.

“I believe that if the government succeeds in helping poorer areas like Kota Marudu overcome these issues, God willing it will aid in the government’s efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty,” he said.

Touching on health issues, Wetrom caught the attention of MPs when he said that there complaints from those whose deceased loved ones had to be sent to mortuaries in Kudat and Pitas, as the refridgerator at the Kota Marudu Hospital was spoiled.

Datuk Seri Richard Riot (GPS-Serian), meanwhile, said that the Ministry of Health should also have a look at the dilapidated and cramped conditions at the Serian Hospital.

He said there were also clinics that were still semi-concrete with only staircase access, causing difficulties for patients to be taken to the clinic.

When speaking about education, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) urged the government to consider building another university in Sabah to reduce the burden of the people of the state who wished to further their studies without having to travel too far.

He said this was because at present, there was only one higher education institute in the state – Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) – which was a concern for parents.

“If there is a university in Tawau or Keningau, this will help our children, not only in terms of avoiding having to go far away from home, but also reducing the costs for some who are otherwise unable to continue their studies,” he said.

Datuk Anyi Ngau (GPS-Baram) called on the Unity Government to implement a project to improve logging trails in the interior of Sarawak and Sabah, including in his parliamentary constituency.

“If it’s not possible to build a new (road), it’s okay, but we ask that logging trails in Baram and other rural areas be improved so that urban and rural areas remain connected.

“So that it’s possible for the sick, the elderly and all others (in rural areas) to go to the city centre to avail government services,” he said.

Apart from that, he said internet coverage in the interior should also be looked at by the relevant ministries as the current infrastructure was inaccessible to the locals.

The Parliament sitting continues tomorrow. – Bernama