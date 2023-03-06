Construction of Bidayuh Cultural Centre in Bau to begin soon, says Tasik Biru rep

BAU (March 6): The construction of the proposed Bidayuh Cultural Centre in Bau will finally take off soon as it has been tendered out last month, said Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman said the centre will be part of Greater Kuching under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) initiative.

It was also revealed that the centre will have several facilities for the public such as a function hall, café and meeting rooms, among others.

“Besides the proper and main project proponent, which will be under the care of consultants, the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) headquarters has been tasked to take charge once the project starts,” Henry said in a Facebook posting today.

The Deputy Minister of Transport had earlier chaired the project coordination meeting attended by DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, consultants and officers from the Bau District Council.

After the meeting, they then proceeded to visit the site located at Jalan Jambusan Lama, Bau.

According to the post, the project was initiated by Henry as soon as he was first elected in 2016.

The project was then launched by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Bau Gawai Dayak open house on June 12, 2022.

The project will be built using RM9 million in funds from the state government.