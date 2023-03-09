Bersatu files bid to challenge MACC’s decision over freezing of accounts

KUALA LUMPUR (March 9): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has filed an application for a judicial review to challenge the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) decision to freeze its bank accounts for investigation purposes.

The application was filed by Datuk Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on behalf of the political party at the High Court here yesterday through Messrs Chetan Jethwani & Co.

They named MACC’s chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and 19 others as the first to 20th respondents.

They claimed that the decision to freeze its bank accounts was done in bad faith.

They also claimed that the commission had abused its powers by conducting selective political prosecution against the leadership of Bersatu, Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Muhyiddin.

They also sought a declaration from the court against the MACC, that the commission should not follow the directives of the leaders of the ruling party who are in the government or follow the directives of the prime minister and/or deputy prime minister by enlisting the MACC officers to initiate investigation against Bersatu, causing the issuance of an alleged wrongful freezing order. – Bernama

