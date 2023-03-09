Leo Moggie to lead group on second adventure cruise to West Kalimantan

KUCHING (March 9): Former federal minister Tan Sri Leo Moggie will be leading a 25-member delegation for the second edition of Danau Sentarum Kapuas River Adventure Cruise 2023 tomorrow.

The delegation, also led by Julau community leader Datuk Temenggong Janggu Banyang, comprises folks from Lubok Antu.

According to organising committee member Alim Mideh, the delegation will head to Danau Sentarum (Lanjak) and then to Pontianak, West Kalimantan for the seven-day-six-night trip.

From the Kuching Sentral bus terminal, they will proceed to Lubok Antu and will cross over to the Nanga Badau post at the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“The first trip under the same adventure took place in 2017 led by Lt Gen Stephen Mundau and Janggu.

“Unlike the first edition of the adventure onboard ‘Kapal Bandung’, this trip will require us to travel two hours by speedboat from Lanjak, crossing the Danau Sentarum to Kapuas River, and later onboard a boathouse cruise which is popularly patronised by tourists for sightseeing and social events,” Alim told a press conference at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia, here today.

Also present were Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono; Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) executive secretary Terence Temenggong Jayang; and DCCI member Helbert Ubong Ngumbang.

The Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching has also notified two ‘Bupati’ (high government officials) to meet the group upon their arrival at Camat Badau and Lanjak, added Alim.

Meanwhile, Moggie thanked Raden Sigit for facilitating the trip.

“Part of the advantage of joining this adventure is of course to boost tourism between Sarawak and Indonesia.

“I have been to West Kalimantan some years back by road to Entikong, Singkawang and Pontianak, but I have not been on a cruise along Kapuas River. This will be a good opportunity for people like me to cruise the Kapuas River.

“Some of you may know the historical link between our community and the communities around the border, and I look forward to this trip,” he said.

Over 50 ethnic Dayak groups are found in West Kalimantan today. Dayak people from both sides of the Sarawak-Kalimantan border are rich in oral history as well as recorded history written on ‘papan turai’ (wooden planks).