5 motorcycles in Taman Matang Jaya destroyed by fire

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
Bomba photo showing the damaged motorcycles.

KUCHING (March 11): A fire destroyed five motorcycles belonging to a private company at Taman Matang Jaya here at 5.30am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the motorcycles were parked outside the premises when they caught fire.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station who managed to control and fully extinguish the fire at 6.20am.

Bomba also reported that no casualties were involved in the fire and there was no damage to the premises structure.

