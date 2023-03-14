From KFC to Genting, companies get creative celebrating Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): Social media has been abuzz with praises for Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s Best Actress win at the 2023 Oscars yesterday.

The 60-year-old became the first Malaysian to win an Academy Award for her role as multiverse-travelling laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

A few companies took their congratulatory messages to the next dimension by adding their own unique spin to their social media posts.

Here are a few creative posts that stood out among the sea of well-wishes online.

KFC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kfcmalaysia

It seems the artist behind this advert was definitely inspired by Everything Everywhere’s wacky multiverses.

Using the film’s memorable rock-universe scene, KFC Malaysia cheekily replaced the rock version of Yeoh’s character with a fried chicken bucket with two googly eye stickers.

“When you’re Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, you can surely conquer everything everywhere all at once!” the post said.

“Congratulations to our Malaysian Bond Girl, we’ll always be proud of you in every universe.”

Julie’s Biscuits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie’s Biscuits (@juliesbiscuits)

Julie’s Biscuits decided to pay tribute to Yeoh on digital billboards across the Klang Valley.

The brand’s iconic logo was reworked into an artwork of Yeoh.

“From one Malaysian icon to another, we’d like to congratulate Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh for being the first Best Actress Winner to openly identify as Asian at the Oscars,” Julie’s wrote on Instagram.

The campaign has been well-received on social media with many online commenters praising its simplicity and unique design.

Genting SkyWorlds

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh must have made a wish at the Lake of Dreams because her dream just came true! 🏆 Big congratulations on being the first Asian woman to win an Oscar! (C) Reuters #MichelleYeoh #Oscars2023 #GentingSkyWorlds #ResortsWorldGenting #LakeofDreams pic.twitter.com/K1v8TbLuqY — Genting SkyWorlds (@GSWorlds) March 13, 2023

The theme park used one of its prime attractions, the Lake of Dreams, to make a play on words.

“Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh must have made a wish at the Lake of Dreams because her dream just came true!” their Twitter post said.

The post also featured a visual of the lake itself with a picture of Yeoh’s acceptance speech shown on a giant screen.

Starbucks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Malaysia (@mystarbucks)

Starbucks Malaysia kept it simple and portrayed how some Malaysians watched Yeoh’s big moment: on their phones, maybe even sipping on morning coffee.

“POV (point of view): Feeling Everything, Everywhere, All At Once with a cuppa,” their Instagram post said.

GSC and TGV

Finally, Malaysia’s prominent cinema chains shared their dedication to Yeoh’s achievement respectively.

TGV marked Yeoh making history while GSC showcased the various multiverse versions of her character in the film.

But it was not too long before their inner Malaysian wondered if there would be a public holiday.

Malaysians after Michelle Yeoh won: pic.twitter.com/tjqFJvUFrY — GSC (@GSCinemas) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, GSC announced rerun screenings of Yeoh’s film in cinemas throughout the Klang Valley with more locations to be added soon. – Malay Mail