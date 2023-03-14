Sibu social media influencer claims losing RM17,000 to non-existent ‘live-host’ job

SIBU (March 14): A 28-year-old social media influencer claimed to have lost nearly RM17,000 to a non-existent ‘live-host’ job after she provided her online banking details through an online application.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the local woman saw a job vacancy advertisement as a ‘live-host’ on Facebook, which offered a commission of RM1,000 for a minimum of 30 working hours per week.

“She contacted the advertiser through Facebook and was asked to register her personal particulars with RM1 as registration fee through an online application.

“She entered her online banking details including her password to pay the registration fee through the application, but received a notification that the payment was unsuccessful,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli said the woman later received another message informing her about an online money transaction done without her knowledge.

Feeling deceived after losing RM16,799 from her account, she lodged a police report on March 12.

Zulkipli advised members of the public not to believe in any online job offers promising high salaries.

He said they must check with the relevant companies or any related agencies before accepting any dubious job offer.

“They can also check at any nearest police station or via http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my, CCID Infoline on 013-2111222, CCID Response Centre on 03-26101559, CyberCrimeAlertRMP on Facebook, or the National Scam Response Centre on 997,” he said.