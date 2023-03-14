PKR Baram to set up co-operative to address poverty

MIRI (March 14): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram will set up a co-operative to support the federal government’s efforts to tackle hardcore poverty, said chairman Roland Engan.

Roland, who is also PKR Sarawak chairman, said setting up the co-operative was decided during a recent meeting.

“The PKR Baram committee in its monthly meeting last week welcomed the initiative and the federal government’s proposal to tackle the issue of hardcore poverty and its efforts to find solutions to the long-standing issue of statelessness.

“Therefore, PKR Baram had made an important decision which was to set up a co-operative, so as to ensure that the people fully benefit from the government’s initiatives,” he said in a statement.

Roland added PKR Baram is also looking into setting up a special secretariat to look after citizenship issues for stateless individuals.

He said the party hopes to work together with all parties in realising all the agendas set out by the federal government.