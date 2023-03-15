Renewable energy development to become S’wak’s priority in achieving et-zero emissions future

KUCHING (March 15): Sarawak is prioritising the development of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power to achieve a net-zero emissions future for the state, its Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said.

He said the state has abundant natural resources that can be harnessed to provide clean and sustainable energy for its people and innovation is crucial in this energy development.

“The state will encourage the development of new technologies and solutions that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable practices.

“This includes the adoption of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technology, which can help reduce emissions from key industries such as oil and gas,” he said at a welcoming dinner for the Asia Carbon Conference 2023 delegates here tonight.

Awang Tengah who is also the Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development said Sarawak will work with all stakeholders, including the private sector, civil society and international partners to achieve its sustainability goals.

“By leveraging on expertise and resources which can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future, Sarawak will create new economic opportunities and promote social development while at the same time protecting the environment.

“The development of green industries such as sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism and green manufacturing can create new jobs and boost the economy while promoting sustainable practices. This is now being prepared and finalised in the Green Economy Policy of Sarawak,” he added.

The two-day conference featuring speakers from more than nine countries was intended to explore innovative and effective solutions to tackle the challenge of climate change and to set the tone for policymaking, investment opportunities and new technologies in the carbon market. – Bernama