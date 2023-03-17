‘Around the World to You’ promo happening at new Everrise outlet in Miri

MIRI (March 17): Everrise Boulevard Commercial Centre is having its ‘Around the World to You’ promotion showcasing a line of imported products from around the world in conjunction with its grand opening celebration.

The promotion highlights international food products from Australia, UK, USA, Taiwan, Indonesia, Korea, Japan and European countries which include ice-cream, gourmet snacks, yogurt, gourmet cheese, variety of sauces and seasoning, pasta, fine wines, confectionery and chocolates.

This includes a range of imported fruits, vegetables, and fresh seafood like salmon.

Everrise is also having its ‘Member Super Rewards’ campaign for members to enjoy a special redemption of Tupperware products; purchase with purchase of Carl Schmidt Sohn glassware promotion; extra member points upon purchase of selected products; members special price; e-member cash back; top spender rewards; and most visits reward.

On top of that, there is also a purchase with purchase promotion and a gift with purchase promotion, which includes dates and Hari Raya green packets for eligible shoppers.

Meanwhile, new membership card registration from March 17 to March 19 are entitled to a discount voucher worth RM10 while e-members will receive a welcome e-gift voucher and an e-discount voucher worth RM25 in total (terms and conditions apply).

In line with its ‘Go Green’ sustainability initiative to support the environment, shoppers are encouraged to bring their Everrise Eco bag and Cooler bag to earn five member points.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was the guest of honour at the grand opening ceremony today.

Among those present were Everrise senior officials including Everrise Boulevard Commercial Centre branch manager David Chin, Everrise commercial director Arif Kwan, and Everrise group directors – Jeffrey Sia, Colin Sia and Yeo Siew Hui.

During the grand opening ceremony, a total of 300 units of ‘Bakul Rahmah’ (charity goodie bags) of food items and daily necessities were delivered to six charity bodies including Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS), PDK Pibakis Miri, Miri Home for the Aged, Miri Sunflower Centre, Pusat Jagaan Anak-Anak Kesayangan Kami Orphanage Home and Sarawak Orphans Welfare Board (Peryatim) Miri.

For more information on promotions and upcoming events, email feedback@everrise.com.my or follow Everrise Facebook page at fb.com/myeverrise or subscribe to Everrise Telegram channel for latest updates and promotion details.