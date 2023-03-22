Gira: Rascom Development Agency seeks to reduce foreign food imports

SELANGAU (March 22): The Rascom Development Agency (Rasda) seeks to empower the agriculture sector and reduce foreign food imports, including livestock feed such as corn.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang said the agency seeks to develop land in areas under its jurisdiction for agriculture.

“We plan to plant crops that can produce short-term, medium-term, and long-term results.

“We have a lot of land to develop, the only problem is that there is land under Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority’s (Salcra) Provisional Lease (PL),” he said during Rasda’s mini lab for Tamin constituency at Dewan Serbaguna, Sungai Bawang, Selangau yesterday.

However, he said Salcra has yet to develop the areas, including Sekuau, Sungai Tau, and Sungai Arip, Selangau.

He said apart from providing infrastructure development, Rasda’s focus is also to improve socioeconomic levels through sustainable agriculture and value-added local products.

In his speech, Gira said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the establishment of Rasda on Nov 18, 2022 with an allocation of RM1.5 billion.

“Although initially Rasda was for Rascom resettlement areas such as Sekuau, Nanga Ngungun, Nanga Jagau, and Nanga Tada, but it has been expanded to Machan, Ngemah, Tamin, and Kakus areas,” he said.

The Rasda lab is expected to be held next month.