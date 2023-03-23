Dr Abd Rahman: Bintulu to get 46 high-impact water supply projects

BINTULU (March 23): A total of 46 high-impact water supply projects costing over RM700 million to upgrade the infrastructure and water supply system in Bintulu have been planned, with some already implemented, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Speaking at a press conference after the briefing session about the water supply projects at JBALB Bintulu office yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication pointed out that so far, 29 projects to deal with water supply issues in Bintulu costing RM215.9 million have already been completed.

He said 11 projects worth RM143.2 million, which were previously delayed due to the challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, are still under construction and are expected to be completed by mid or end of this year.

As for the remaining six projects worth RM407. 2 million, Dr Abdul Rahman said they are still in the planning stage.

“However, the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB Sarawak) together with the project contractors have taken appropriate steps to ensure that the projects that were delayed can be implemented,” he added.

Dr Abdul Rahman said these projects have been carefully planned by the state government under the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication together with the implementing agency JBALB Sarawak in collaboration with federal agencies the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

Abdul Rahman said apart from upgrading the existing water supply system, these projects will be a catalyst and further enhance the local economy.

“To guarantee a better quality of water supply JBALB Sarawak will make sure the projects will be completed on schedule,” he said.

He said these projects are part of the Sarawak water supply grid to solve the water supply issues effectively and holistically.

According to him, the state government has allocated RM4 billion to solve water supply issues in the water-stressed area where 226 projects have been implemented.

Among those present at the briefing were Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti, JBALB Northern Region manager Tie Tung Ing, Sebauh District officer William Manggoi and JBALB Divisional engineer Lai Kien Hong.