MCC officially appoints traffic wardens to ease central city congestion

MIRI (March 27): The Miri City Council (MCC) has officially appointed seven traffic wardens under the MCC Traffic Warden Task Force to improve traffic flow, particularly in the central business district (CBD) during peak hours.

Mayor Adam Yii said the appointments come under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Miri City is progressing and expanding with faster pace; the problem with traffic congestion during traffic peak hours in CBD is inevitable. Most of the traffic congestion is due to human factors.

“Therefore, with the Traffic Warden Task Force being formed, it is hoped that this could improve the situation,” he said during the appointment ceremony today.

Yii said as recognition of MCC’s capabilities, the council has been entrusted with more responsibilities.

“In this particular aspect, the appointment of the Traffic Warden Task Force under the Road Transport Act, I have full confidence in them in carrying out their duties diligently after undergoing a series of training,” he said.

He reminded the officers to protect MCC’s image and to act calmly and impartially.

The Pujut assemblyman added MCC would support the actions taken by the traffic wardens as long as regulations are followed.

“The council will back you up in any unreasonable and baseless accusations that we have received,” he added.