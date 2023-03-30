Man in KK jailed 18 years, 10 lashes for raping 13-year-old stepdaughter

KOTA KINABALU (March 30): A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years’ jail and 10 strokes of rotan by the Sessions Court here today for raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

Judge Ummu Kalthom Abd Samad meted out the sentence on the man after finding him guilty under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping upon conviction.

The man had raped his teenage stepdaughter at a rented house in Putatan on January 2019.

The man through his counsel PJ Perira had applied for a stay of execution of the case to the High Court as he is working and has three children.

However, the court denied the stay and he was ordered to serve his jail sentence immediately starting today.

In his mitigation plea, the man had prayed for a lenient sentence to be meted.

The prosecution had called nine witnesses and the defence called two witnesses, including the accused.

DPP Siti Hajar Mazlan prosecuted the case.