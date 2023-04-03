Cuepacs in solidarity with contract doctors but disagrees with strike move

IPOH (April 3): The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) stands in solidarity with the group protesting over the contract doctors issue but disagrees with any move to go on strike.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat said going on strike would only affect the government’s healthcare delivery system to the people.

He said the members of the group themselves do not have locus standi to pursue any form of industrial action such as a strike as they were not unionised, and at the same face action for violating public service regulations.

“By doing so (strike), they will expose themselves to being subjected to action under public service regulations which ultimately could hamper the career progression of these doctors who are already in public service system although only as contract employees,” he said here today.

Adnan was speaking to reporters after attending a ‘Bubuk Lambuk’ programme organised by the Perak chapter of the Amalgamated Union of Employees in Government Clerical and Allied Services (AUEGCAS) here today.

Also present was State Education, Higher Education and Youth Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah and AUEGCAS president Asman Mohd Nawawi.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the high-level committee chairman to resolve the contract doctors issue, said the government will ensure the implementation of a win-win solution so that no party will be at a loss or feel left out. — Bernama