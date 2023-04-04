Freshly-made doughnuts a hit with Kapit Ramadan bazaar patrons

KAPIT (April 4): Siti Zuarah Saufi’s decision to sell doughnuts at this year’s Ramadan bazaar here has turned out to be a wise one.

Operating her stall from 10am to 1pm, she has managed to sell between 250 and 300 doughnuts every day.

A major selling point is that Siti Zuarah’s doughnuts are not made in advance but right at the stall.

She entices customers with both her culinary skills and the wonderful aroma of the freshly fried sweet snack.

“I learnt how to make doughnuts from my mother, who used to bake cakes at home and sell them at Kampung Muhibbah Bletih,” she told The Borneo Post.

“I began operating stalls at Ramadan bazaars seven years ago. I’m thrilled by the overwhelming response to my doughnuts.”

She revealed that at past Ramadan bazaars, she was able to make around RM5,000 minus expenses.

“What I earn is used to for new Hari Raya clothes as well as other expenses for the celebration in two weeks’ time.

“Instead of asking money from my dad, I earn and spend through my own efforts,” she added.

Siti Zuarah sells three pieces of doughnuts for RM2.

They are sold on a first come, first served basis, so customers wishing to have the doughnuts to break their fast are advised to go to the stall early.

In total there are 40 stalls at this year’s Ramadan bazaar, which is located along the walkway opposite the Kapit Post Office.