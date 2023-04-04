Manyin, Mohamad Abu Bakar among newly appointed Yayasan Sarawak board of trustees members

KUCHING (April 4): Advisor in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Education) Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong is among the newly appointed members of the Yayasan Sarawak board of trustees, according to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.

Also appointed was State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, who will be the deputy chairman of Yayasan Sarawak’s board of trustees.

The other six appointees are Sarawak Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar; State Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad; former Machan assemblyman Dato Sri Gramong Juna; Sarawak Federal Secretary Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan; Chief Political Secretary to the Premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman; and Federation of Chinese Associations of Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian Divisions president Dato Richard Wee.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also the chairman of Yayasan Sarawak’s board of trustees, handed over the appointment letters in a brief ceremony at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

Abang Johari was quoted in the report as saying that these board of trustees members were selected based on their abilities and experience in respective relevant fields.

They will serve a three-year term effective Jan 1 this year until Dec 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, Manyin who spoke on behalf of the other board of trustees members said the government is now focusing on the development of education in the state.

“We are asked to work hard because as announced by the Premier of Sarawak, the government will focus heavily on education.

“And Yayasan Sarawak will be the main agency to represent the state in addition to being responsible for providing financial assistance to high-performing universities such as Curtin, Swinburne, Icats and others,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Azhar, who concurred with Manyin, hoped that Yayasan Sarawak can continue to function as an effective and competitive body in helping to advance Sarawak towards a better future.

“Yes, the current government’s focus through Yayasan Sarawak is on the development of education from the school level to the higher education level.

“This effort is in line with making Sarawak a developed state by the year 2030 with the Yayasan Sarawak being the main body to achieve this goal,” he said.