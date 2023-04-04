Jobless man in Kuching jailed for helping to conceal stolen car

KUCHING (April 4): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to nine months in jail for voluntarily assisting in concealing a stolen car.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Mohamad Zulfiqa Yusuf, 30, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 414 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Zulfiqa committed the offence at a parking lot in Batu Kawa here around 5.30am on Sept 24, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, on Sept 15, 2022, around 9.15pm, an 81-year-old man arrived at his house along Jalan Satok and discovered his car, which was parked at the car porch, was missing.

When he checked inside his house, the man also found that several important documents kept inside a cupboard were missing.

A police report was lodged and with information given by the victim, the police arrested Zulfiqa on Sept 24, 2022.

The investigation revealed that Zulfiqa had concealed the car at a parking lot in front of a bistro in Batu Kawa.

The vehicle’s registration number matched that of the victim’s missing car.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Zulfiqa was unrepresented by legal counsel.