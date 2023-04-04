Shell Malaysia encourages healthy business devt for job creation

KUCHING (April 4): Shell Malaysia encourages healthy business development in order to create more jobs and entrepreneurs to contribute to the people’s economic development and socio-economic improvement, says Shairan Huzani Husain.

The Shell Malaysia Trading and Shell Timur managing director said various steps had been taken by the company including the Shell LiveWIRE programme which has been running since 2015.

“This programme has helped many to become successful entrepreneurs and we just love to train as many aspiring individuals as we can,” he told reporters after meeting the programme’s participants at Tegas Digital Village yesterday.

Commenting on this year’s edition of the programme, he said that of yesterday, 15 participants had been selected to go to the final stage of the programme – five each from Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

He also said the programme provided basic guidance through boot camps for the participants.

“Participants in Sarawak are given entrepreneurship classes to provide in-depth learning on topics that they can use for the development of their business later.

“I see that Sarawak has many talents who want to become successful entrepreneurs,” he said.

During class held at the Tegas Digital Village, Shairan shared several personal experiences as an entrepreneur and as one who trains people to become entrepreneurs.

Other Shell officials present also said the Shell LiveWIRE programme was held to equip Malaysian entrepreneurs with the right skills and knowledge to realise their entrepreneurial dreams.

For Sarawak and Sabah edition of the programme, budding entrepreneurs are guided in developing their business ideas, managing their company’s growth, and planning milestones to record and evaluate their performance through workshops.

“Under the guidance of the Shell Malaysia LiveWIRE team, this programme lays the best foundation for entrepreneurs to build their own businesses. Every year, registered entrepreneurs will participate in LiveWIRE workshops that take place throughout East Malaysia,” said one of the officials.

He added that only the top 10 participants from the programme in Sarawak and Sabah are invited to an exclusive Pitching Workshop and Competition, where an independent panel of judges will select five winners for Sarawak and Sabah each.

The winners take home RM10,000 from the Shell Malaysia LiveWIRE programme and personal coaching from the Shell Malaysia LiveWIRE team for three years after they have complete the first workshop.