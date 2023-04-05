Simultaneous staging of WCIT, IDECS to draw 10,000 people to Kuching, says S’wak State Secretary  

KUCHING (April 5): Two international technology events – the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT 2023) and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS 2023) – will be held simultaneously here this October.

State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki said both events will take place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from Oct 4 to 6, resulting in a mega event that is expected to attract some 10,000 people from all over the world.

He said this merger has brought together some of the most well-known technology titan players including the largest single sponsor in WCIT history, platinum sponsor Huawei.

“Sarawak is actively developing its digital economy and offers opportunities for investment in e-commerce, digital Infrastructure and digital start-ups.

“All these initiatives have expanded Sarawak as the gateway into SEA (Southeast Asia) especially now that all international borders have opened and businesses are rapidly expanding” he told a press conference yesterday.

Mohamad Abu Bakar, who is WCIT 2023 chairman, said the organisers have gone above and beyond in promoting the event, with WCIT 2023 being featured at major tech events such as the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona and other major upcoming international tech events.

He said the event’s collective exhibits and showcases will feature some of the most interesting and world-class innovations, ranging from Al to smart cities, robotics, autonomous to fintech, foodtech, and spacetech – all with the goal of driving economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

“We are honoured to have some of the industry’s most prominent names to support this event, and we look forward to showcasing the most innovative technology solutions,” he said.

WCIT co-deputy chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani; World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance chairman Dr Sean Seah; and Huawei Enterprise Malaysia managing director David Li were also present.