Christians all over Kuching gather at churches to observe Good Friday

KUCHING (April 7): Christians of various denominations here today congregated in their respective houses of worship for Good Friday services to commemorate Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and death on the cross.

At St Ann’s Catholic Church in Kota Padawan, parishioners attended the English-language service at 12pm, led by Friar Don Don Ramerez.

The service itself was divided into three parts – the Liturgy of the Word, the Veneration of the Cross, and Holy Communion.

Around the same time, St Thomas’ Cathedral held the Stations of the Cross around the church’s compound, led by Canon Precentor Revd Roannie Woodward Cannidy.

The 14 stations symbolises the route that Christ took as He carried His cross to Calvary, where he was crucified.

Also joining in was the cathedral’s Dean, the Very Revd Kho Tong Meng.

On Apr 8, the cathedral will hold the Great Easter Vigil service at 9pm.

For Easter Day on April 9, services will be held at 6.30am and 8.30am in English, 10.30am in Mandarin and in Bahasa Malaysia, and 2pm in Iban.

Easter commemorates Jesus Christ’s resurrection and victory over death to save the world.