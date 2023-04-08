As PCDS 2030 enters third year, Abg Jo says S’wak to evaluate performance

LAWAS (April 8): Sarawak will evaluate the performance of the implementation of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out that 2030 was the third year of its implementation.

“This year is also the year to carry out the half-term review for the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP). This is important because we need to evaluate its performance to ensure it is on the right track towards achieving the target set,” he said at the state-level Nuzul Al Quran at Darul Ma’amur Mosque in Lawas on Friday.

Abang Johari said the state government is also implementing high-impact projects that are urgent under PCDS 2030, which will accelerate Sarawak’s growth towards becoming a developed state.

“We must focus our efforts on priority projects which will enable Sarawak to achieve the goals of ‘Economic Prosperity, Social Engagement and Environmental Sustainability’,” he said, adding that Malaysia and Sarawak will continue to plan developments according to their model.

Asides from emphasising sustainable development, Abang Johari said that the development must also align with Islamic values as their basis.

“History has proven that people in the past progressed in every way because they adhered to the dynamic teachings of the Al Quran that were able to mobilise society. Along with that, the task of the driving generation is to try rebuild the Islamic society on its original foundations,” he said.

He said that the Al Quran is the great intellectual and spiritual source of Islam, therefore it should be the primary source and inspiration for Muslims’ views on the integration of science and intellectual knowledge.

“Islam is a religion that significantly appreciates and encourages its people to seek knowledge. The Al Quran has played a vital role in the construction of Islamic civilisation so that its people can continue to study and update their knowledge with new information,” he said.

Also present at the event were Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib; Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; and State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.