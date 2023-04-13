Break the chains of lethargy this festive season with Cuckoo’s #SAMASAMAHEALTHIER theme, forging a path towards wellness

KUALA LUMPUR (April 13): Ramadan is a month of spiritual reflection and self-restraint, observed with great reverence by millions worldwide. As the holy month draws to a close, the excitement and anticipation of the festive season of Raya begin to build. It’s a time when families and friends come together, often over delicious meals and treats.

While it’s important to indulge in the celebrations, it’s equally important to remember the significance of balance and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In fact, Ramadan and Raya may feel different for those celebrating with Healthy Home Creator, CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd (CUCKOO) as the brand now launches a bigger and bolder festive campaign than it has ever had with unconventional yet refreshing elements while amplifying its #SAMASAMAHealthier brand theme.

Anchored on a brand festive film with cameo by one of Malaysia’s biggest stars, Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, and international Korean actor, Lee Minho, CUCKOO’s Ramadan-Raya campaign, titled Lawan Lesu Dengan CUCKOO, will strengthen CUCKOO’s position as the Malaysia’s leading Healthy Home Creator and is set to bring Malaysians on a journey to uncover the mysteries of zombie-like kampung folks, search for a cure, and be inspired to be #SAMASAMAHealthier to welcome a healthier, happier Raya.

“A huge inspiration for the campaign is taken from our experience during the pandemic where festivities are more than just celebrations – it is also a reminder for us to stay healthy so we can gather and celebrate with our loved ones. With that, we thought why not try something bold to bring this message while amplifying our #SAMASAMAHealthier brand theme to remind and inspire Malaysians to live healthier while keeping it interesting and relevant to Malaysians,” said CUCKOO international chief marketing officer Queenie Goh.

Comprising prominent actors, gripping plot scenes and a truly deep message, CUCKOO’s festive brand film is set to raise the bar when it comes to spreading awareness whilst entertaining the audience.

The launch of CUCKOO’s Ramadan-Raya campaign is done with release of a festive brand film titled Menyelamatkan Kampung Bersama Bintang Pujaan. The film begins with a sombre note set in an apocalyptic-like backdrop where the main character, Ayu (Ellyza Azizi), is seen returning to her hometown, Kampung Lesu, with something feeling amiss. Including her father, Pak Jalil (Aziz M Osman), the people around her has become zombie-like, except for Nur (Nik Farin) who she realises was ‘normal’. Suspecting the kampung’s shortage of meat supply as a possible cause of the mysterious phenomenon, a determined Ayu then sets out on a mission to uncover the kampung’s mystery and find a cure.

Carefully scripted and paced, the film keeps audience on the edge with mysteries, adventures, and comedy, as they journey together with Ayu on her quest to save her kampung. Keeping the film entertaining also are comedic scenes with Samsol Zombie (Aloy Paradoks) who is ultimately saved by CUCKOO S.I.H.A.T. Agents (Surveillance & Intervention of Healthier Approach Transformation). Also making a special appearance in the film are CUCKOO Brand Ambassadors, Lee Minho and Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, who has helped Ayu in her adventure.

“The elements seen in this festive film are different from what we normally do as a brand as we look to engage Malaysians better and strengthen our #SAMASAMAHealthier message. In the film, we see zombie-like kampung folks who look restless and lethargic (lesu) as a manifestation of unhealthy life and how Ayu saves her kampung with CUCKOO. The gripping story seen reflects our enduring passion to help Malaysians live healthier while imbuing fun and exciting elements,” says Queenie.

Extending beyond the brand festive film and helping Malaysians to live healthier (or lawan lesu) this Ramadan-Raya, CUCKOO is also offering three attractive deals under its Lawan Lesu with CUCKOO Promotion which allows Malaysians to rent a CUCKOO Water Purifier from as low as RM55 per month; a CUCKOO Water Purifier and Air Purifier at only RM120 per month; or a CUCKOO A-Series Mattress rental deal offers from as low as RM99 per month with a free bed frame.

CUCKOO is a brand that understands the importance of balance and offers a range of products to support a healthy lifestyle. From water purifiers to air purifiers and even mattresses, CUCKOO’s products are designed to help consumers enjoy the festive season while keeping their health in check. By incorporating CUCKOO’s products into our homes, we can enjoy the spirit of Raya while also maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

As part of the Ramadan-Raya campaign, a mobile truck will be deployed on the road, malls and Ramadan bazaars to bring CUCKOO S.I.H.A.T. Agents to different high-traffic areas in Klang Valley and Johor. Those who spot the truck could drop by and participate in different activities to redeem free gifts and stand a chance to win prizes worth up to RM4,000, which includes a CUCKOO K Model Air Purifier. The latest updates on the truck’s schedule and activities can be found on CUCKOO’s official Facebook page (@CUCKOOInternational).

In addition, helping Malaysians to lawan lesu to be #SAMASAMAHealthier, CUCKOO has also curated two very special emergency kits, Kit Kecemasan Anti Lesu CUCKOO and Kit Kecemasan Anti Lesu CUCKOO mini. For those interested, the Kit Kecemasan Anti Lesu CUCKOO will be given away via a social media contest while the Kit Kecemasan Anti Lesu CUCKOO mini can be redeemed at selected CUCKOO Brandstores and Brandkiosks.

To watch CUCKOO’s Menyelamatkan Kampung Bersama Bintang Pujaan brand festive film, click here: https://bit.ly/FilemRayaCUCKOO2023

Promotion link: https://bit.ly/LawanLesuWithCUCKOOPromotionBP

#LawanLesuDenganCUCKOO #SAMASAMAHealthier #CUCKOOFestive #CUCKOOCelebrates