Muhyiddin files to quash four abuse of power charges

KUALA LUMPUR (April 19): Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has filed an application to quash the four charges of misusing his position to receive bribes amounting to RM232.5 million for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The Bersatu president as the applicant, filed the motion through Tetuan Chetan Jethwani & Company yesterday (April 18) at the High Court here naming the public prosecutor as the respondent.

In the application, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman requested that he be acquitted and freed from the four charges that were brought against him on March 10, in addition to requesting that the proceedings of the case at the Sessions Court be postponed, pending the motion hearing.

Through a supporting affidavit filed with the notice of motion, Muhyiddin claimed that all the four charges against him were flawed and not according to the law.

“It contradicts Section 152 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) because none of the four offences comes under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act,” said the Pagoh Member of Parliament.

Based on the four charges, Muhyiddin, 75, as Prime Minister of Malaysia and Bersatu president is alleged to have used his position to receive bribes amounting to RM232.5 million from three companies namely Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd as well as Datuk Azman Yusoff for the party.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the Prime Minister’s Office, Main Block, Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya, between March 1, 2020 and Aug 20, 2021, in accordance with Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009.

Muhyiddin is also faced with two other charges of money-laundering amounting to RM195 million from Bukhary Equity which was deposited into the party’s CIMB Bank account.

The offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Menara KL Branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral, here, between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021 as well as between Feb 8 and July 8, 2022, in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Muhyiddin was also charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court on March 13 this year, with receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM5 million and the case has been transferred to the Sessions Court here for a joint trial. – Bernama