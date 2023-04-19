Ras Adiba honoured with 2023 International Women of Courage Award

KUCHING (April 19): Former Paralympian and news presenter Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi was the sole South East Asia recipient of the 2023 International Women of Courage Award at the White House in the United States, on March 8.

The award was presented by the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Ras Adiba is a serving Senator representing persons with disabilities (PwD) at the Dewan Negara since her appointment in 2020 and a total of 51 signatories comprising civil society groups and associations have now signed a letter supporting her to be appointed for a second term.

“For three years, Ras Adiba has been the single most consistent and articulate voice in the Dewan Negara and in Parliament, promoting the rights of persons with disabilities, OKU care partners, as well as parents and family members of OKU,” said Dato Dr Amar-Singh HSS, an PwD activist, in a statement.

Dr Amar-Singh said Ras Adiba has advocated tirelessly with government leaders and officials for the realisation of PwD rights and resolving issues concerning the welfare of the community.

He said the senator’s works had also helped the country’s lawmakers to understand issues pertaining to the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities that Malaysia rectified in 2010, as well as highlighting cases of injustice experienced by the community in the country.

“We also appreciate her maintaining close contact with grassroots, low-income households with PwD members and her openness to understanding genuine issues faced by diverse PwD groups, including those who are less well understood such as persons living with rare diseases and psychosocial issues.”

Thus, Dr Amar-Singh said he himself and the other 50 signatories would like Ras Adiba to continue her work in the Dewan Negara to move the country towards a more disability-inclusive society and champion the rights of the PwD community.

Ras Adiba is also chairman of Bernama news agency.