Siburan man claims trial to unlawful possession of pistol, owning police uniform

KUCHING (April 20): A 31-year-old man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to unlawful possession of a pistol at a parking space near King’s Centre here.

The accused, Chia Lee Shang, who hails from Siburan, pleaded not guilty before Judge Musli Ab Hamid who fixed May 22 for the case management.

Chia was charged under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which carries a jail term which may extend to 14 years and whipping of not less than six strokes, upon conviction.

The court also ordered him to be further remanded at the Puncak Borneo Prison, as the offence is a non-bailable offence.

Chia is accused of committing the offence at a parking space in front of a hotel in King’s Centre here around 11.30pm on April 12, 2023.

It is understood that the police who inspected Chia allegedly found the pistol being kept near his waist.

Meanwhile, Chia also claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to possessing a police uniform with police emblem button without a reasonable excuse.

Senior Assistant Court Registrar Sandy Yvette Freddy who presided over the proceedings, fixed May 25, 2023 for re-mention of the case and offered RM800 bail with one local surety.

Chia was charged Section 89(a) of the Police Act 1967, punishable under Section 94 of the same Act, which carries a fine of not exceeding RM500 or a jail term of not exceeding six months, or both, upon conviction.

It is understood that the police uniform with police emblem button were allegedly found in Chia’s car during an inspection conducted at a parking space in front of a hotel in King’s Centre here around 11.30pm on April 12, 2023.

He also failed to provide a reason for owning the uniform since he was not a police officer.

The cases were prosecuted separately by deputy public prosecutor Norshafatihah Nor Azmi and Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.