As poor air quality plagues other states, NREB warns against open burning in S’wak

KUCHING (April 20): The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) has warned of heavy penalties for those caught open burning or contributing to worsening air quality in Sarawak.

NREB acting controller Paul Bond Ferdinand Chamberlin stressed perpetrators will be fined up to RM100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both upon conviction under Section 30 (1) (a) and (2) of the Natural Resources and Environment Ordinance (Amended 2019).

He said Sarawak has so far registered moderate air quality despite the current hot season and haze striking elsewhere in Malaysia.

“The public too are requested to tip off NREB of any blatant open burning incidence via its WhatsApp Hotline number 013-7595866 or 082-319543 and, cooperate to put out any small fire.

“Informers will also be protected under Section 38 of the same Ordinance,” he said in a press statement.

Paul said from January to April 16, the Air Pollutant Index (API) has recorded either good or moderate air quality in Sarawak.

He said according to the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), a total of 22 hotspots have been detected in Sarawak this year – seven in January, one in February, four in March, and 10 in April.

A total of 182 hotspots have been detected in Kalimantan Barat – 28 in January, 45 in February, 21 in March, and 88 in April, he said.

Paul added NREB is taking several measures including surveillance, stopping the issuance of controlled open burning permits to developers, and conducting joint public awareness programmes on air quality maintenance with various government agencies to prevent haze.

Nevertheless, he stressed the public’s cooperation is still needed to ensure air quality in Sarawak remains healthy.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the country will enter the monsoon transition phase on April 23 and this will continue until the May.