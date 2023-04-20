Water Department asked to explain mistake

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): Sri Tanjung assemblyman Justin Wong claims to have received a lot of complaints from his constituents that the Sabah Water Department meter checkers do not look at the water usage and charge the highest rate of RM1.80.

He urged the department to explain why his constituents were given the rate when it doesn’t adhere to the payment rate set.

According to the Sabah Water Department standard, the more water used, the higher the rate to the charged.

The rate is for the first 10 square meters, the charge is RM0.30; from 11 to 20 square meters, a charge of RM0.60 is imposed; between 21 and 35 square meters, the rate is RM1.10; between 36 and 60 square meters, it is RM1.30; and a rate of RM1.80 is charged for consumption of over 60 square meters.

“The people of Sabah can check their water bill if their water usage does not exceed 60 square meters, the rate should not be RM1.80 per square meter,” he said.

“I have personally visited the Water Department in Tawau to report this matter and I asked them to explain the matter. How did this mistake transpire?”

Justin said that the department’s staff should be responsible to ensure the rate charged to the customers is correct.

“I ask the Sabah Water Department to investigate this matter because I am certain that it is not limited to Tawau but other districts too,” he said.