Over 400 traffic personnel deployed for Op Selamat in Sarawak

SERIAN (April 22): More than 400 traffic personnel have been deployed statewide for Op Selamat, said Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Bingkok John.

He said the operation is being held along roads from Kuching to Miri until April 27, adding it also involves road safety campaigns and advocacy programmes at the district level.

“I hope that with this campaign, road accidents can be reduced. Road users are reminded to exercise caution while driving and to plan their journey when returning to their villages, especially those celebrating Hari Raya,” he said.

Bingkok was speaking to reporters when met during an Op Selamat advocacy programme at a petrol station in Siburan, Jalan Kuching-Serian yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said those with unpaid traffic summonses can make payments at the traffic counter of any nearby district police headquarters, or online via MyBayar Saman PDRM.

This is in conjunction with the special settlement rate of RM50 offered by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for every traffic summons issued in 2022 or earlier.

The offer is for one month, starting yesterday until May 21.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim said the special rate was implemented for the first time by PDRM so that summonses for non-compoundable offences can be settled.