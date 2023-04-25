Education Ministry: Year One enrolment application for 2024/2025 session open from May 2-June 30

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): The application for enrolment of pupils into Year One for the 2024/2025 academic session will be open from May 2 to June 30.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in a Facebook post today said that registration could be done online through the Ministry of Education’s Integrated System (MOEIS) Public Management Module at https://idme.moe.gov.my.

It said the application was open to Malaysian citizens born from January 2, 2017, to January 1, 2018.

The registration procedure was also shared in the post. — Bernama